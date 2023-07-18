Rigoberto Urán Calls for Action and Investment in Colombian Cycling

Title: Rigoberto Urán Calls for Government Investment in Colombian Cycling as Tour de France Continues

Subtitle: The veteran cyclist expresses concerns about the current state and future prospects of Colombian cycling

Rigoberto Urán, the Antioquia cyclist, had another challenging day in the 2023 Tour de France. As the first Colombian participant in the time trial on Tuesday, Urán surprised many with his analysis of the state of Colombian cycling upon crossing the finish line. Despite limited expectations for his performance, Urán expressed his disappointment and issued a call for urgent action from the government.

Amidst his own struggles in the race, Urán spoke openly about his personal journey and the broader challenges faced by Colombian cycling. “If I knew it was going to be this tough in the Tour, I might not have participated,” he admitted. Highlighting the difficult period for national cycling, Urán made a plea for government investment.

During his time trial, Urán adopted a calm approach, saving his limited energy reserves. After a fall during a previous stage, the EF team rider recognized the need to manage his resources wisely. “I came into it calmly because my strength is scarce. I had to be mindful of how I distribute it,” Urán shared in an interview with ‘ESPN’.

When asked about his motivation despite the lack of recent achievements, Urán emphasized his immense respect for the sport and the fulfillment it brings him. He acknowledged that cycling had given him everything in life and considered it a privilege to pursue his passion. Reflecting on the upcoming rest day, he spoke about the importance of spending time with loved ones outside of the cycling world.

Turning his attention to the crisis in Colombian cycling results, Urán acknowledged the growing disparity between the country’s elite cyclists and their international counterparts. Describing the current cycling landscape as highly evolved, he emphasized the need for immediate action on multiple fronts. Urán called for increased government investment, stressing the importance of nurturing young talent while urging against placing excessive pressure on them.

In addition to financial support, Urán advocated for a comprehensive education process from a young age, emphasizing the importance of introducing children to the culture of sports. He highlighted the necessity of promoting technical races in Colombia and acknowledged the long-term nature of the process to develop cyclists capable of competing in Europe.

In conclusion, Urán shared his prediction for the favorite to win the Tour de France title, putting his faith in Pogacar. As the race continues, Urán’s voice serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by Colombian cyclists and the urgent need for investment and support from all stakeholders.

More news:

– Lionel Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami

– Harsh last words of footballer found dead after kicking referee’s head

SPORTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

