Home » He cried: indoor sports center in Boraudo
News

He cried: indoor sports center in Boraudo

by admin
He cried: indoor sports center in Boraudo

The Ministry of Sports contributed 1,490 million pesos to the municipality of Lloró, in Chocó, with which an indoor sports center was built that benefits nearly 1,000 inhabitants.

This sports arena is located in the new Boraudo, the place where the old corregimiento is moving, due to serious flooding problems from the Atrato River.

The construction of the sports center pays homage to Rómulo Cuesta, who was a community leader in the area and in his honor, the people of Lloros have a space to practice indoor soccer, basketball and volleyball in a covered area with bleachers, lighting, perimeter fence and platform.

See also  Bulgari entrusts the eyewear line to the expertise of Thélios

You may also like

President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

Network analysis of prehistoric relationships using raw archaeological...

Hyderabad airport seized gold worth Rs 1 crore...

Poncho Zuleta recovers from surgery in Bogotá; he...

Wind turbines are the target of thieves –...

Suicide attack on security forces vehicle in Peshawar,...

the commitment that seeks to lead Valle del...

Wall Street Journal: “The Europeans are getting poorer”

The Czech army is preparing to buy reserve...

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, would resign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy