He cried: indoor sports center in Boraudo

The Ministry of Sports contributed 1,490 million pesos to the municipality of Lloró, in Chocó, with which an indoor sports center was built that benefits nearly 1,000 inhabitants.

This sports arena is located in the new Boraudo, the place where the old corregimiento is moving, due to serious flooding problems from the Atrato River.

The construction of the sports center pays homage to Rómulo Cuesta, who was a community leader in the area and in his honor, the people of Lloros have a space to practice indoor soccer, basketball and volleyball in a covered area with bleachers, lighting, perimeter fence and platform.

