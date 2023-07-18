Home » Tadej Pogacar after the 16th stage of the Tour de France: “I couldn’t do anything more today”
Sports

Tadej Pogacar after the 16th stage of the Tour de France: “I couldn’t do anything more today”

by admin
Tadej Pogacar after the 16th stage of the Tour de France: “I couldn’t do anything more today”

Tadej Pogacar (UAE, second in the 16th stage of the Tour, at the microphone of France 2): “I couldn’t do anything more today (Tuesday), I was flat out. It may not have been my best day but the Tour is not over yet, even if he (Jonas Vingegaard) took me a long time. We will try to take it back, it will be much harder than last year.

(Changing bikes, a good choice?) Yes, I think, I’m better off on the road bike. I think it only changed for a few seconds, it didn’t make a big difference. I wasn’t expecting that but it could happen, I finished second in the stage, which is good all the same. But, during the second part of the time trial, I was not in the best of moods. I hope to do better tomorrow (Wednesday). »

See also  Manchester United has made an offer to Inter Milan for Lautaro to spend 42 million pounds + to catch Martial – yqqlm

You may also like

Chinese Football Association Suspends Wei Shihao for 6...

Imperia, two-year-old boy bitten in the face by...

Jonas Vingegaard takes control of the race, the...

Luis Chávez Set to Fulfill his European Dream...

Athletics, European Championships Rome 2024 land in the...

Books: ‘Fubbal’, short stories of non-illustrious footballers –...

I wouldn’t change a thing. He longed for...

Wimbledon legend Bjorn Borg’s son Leo lands first...

Football EM: U19 women slide into opening debacle

El Pistolero Luis Suarez Wants to Leave Gremio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy