Tadej Pogacar after the 16th stage of the Tour de France: “I couldn’t do anything more today”

Tadej Pogacar (UAE, second in the 16th stage of the Tour, at the microphone of France 2): “I couldn’t do anything more today (Tuesday), I was flat out. It may not have been my best day but the Tour is not over yet, even if he (Jonas Vingegaard) took me a long time. We will try to take it back, it will be much harder than last year.

(Changing bikes, a good choice?) Yes, I think, I’m better off on the road bike. I think it only changed for a few seconds, it didn’t make a big difference. I wasn’t expecting that but it could happen, I finished second in the stage, which is good all the same. But, during the second part of the time trial, I was not in the best of moods. I hope to do better tomorrow (Wednesday). »

