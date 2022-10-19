SIXTH SAINT JOHN

After the misstep at home with the cuneesi of Freedom, the Pavia Academy immediately raises its head with a clear and convincing 4-1 away win against Pro Sesto.

Balanced first half with a goal at the start of the match by Ilaria Dugo for the guests and doubling in the final of the first 45 ‘signed by Biancamaria Codecà. The blue bomber closed the accounts at the start of the second half with the marking of the provisional 0-3. The team directed on the bench by Ivan Carminati, deputy of Roberto Salterio (yesterday in the stands due to disqualification), has now firmly in hand the reins of the match, even if just before half an hour the Sesto players sign the 1- goal with Biffi. 3. Then we think about the expiration Acolytes to close the accounts with the final 1-4 that allows the Pavia Academy to win three important points for the classification and morale.

Thanks to this success, the Italians climb back to fifth position at 11 in the standings, 5 points behind the leaders Orobica Bergamo and -4 from Pinerolo, the two teams that occupy the very first positions of group A of Serie C in a ranking that, for now, however, it remains very short even if the expected protagonists are already in the upper part.

Due to the unavailability of Fortunati for a month for re-seeding the ground, after playing in Borgarello eight days ago against Freedom, next Sunday the Pavia Academy will move to Sant’Alessio: on the seventh day of the championship, on the field of Accademia Pavese, the Salterio team will host the Brianza-based Fiamma Monza in a Lombard derby to continue the positive streak of results resumed yesterday afternoon in Sesto San Giovanni with a convincing performance. –

ENRICO VENNI