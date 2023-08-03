Rione Libertà, thirty years of love for Bari and Bari

It is precisely in the Rione Libertà that organized cheering in Bari originates Ultras Curva Nord and their historic headquarters in Via Altamura 14 was also located here Very faithful in Via Trevisani and also in the Rione Libertà is linked to a historical figure of Bari supporters such as the legendary Peppino Cusmai, creator and promoter of many initiatives.

The one most closely linked to the identity of the neighborhood is the story of ten boys from the Via Napoli area, a stone’s throw from the old stadium, always present and vigilant in the territory, even against the visiting fans who ventured into the area in those years.

It was the year 1988 when the Arditi Bari, a group that is growing rapidly in terms of numbers thanks also to the young people of Via Principe Amedeo and del Redentore. It was then in 1991 that the idea of ​​bringing a UCN Section right to Via Napoli took shape up to the fateful year 1993, when the club was born that literally bears the same name as the neighborhood: Freedom district. Thanks to Michele Cellammare who strongly wanted the creation of this so-called club, the wording Freedom district it was more simply inserted in the margin of the acronym be bold with the UCN symbol on both sides.

The group finally managed to open its own headquarters in Via Curzio dei Mille, an aggregation point created with the aim of bringing together an entire neighborhood under the red and white colors. Over the years it then became the most important rib of the UCN, reaching in 1994 the remarkable quota of 873 members. Among the various banners made, the most famous was that “Let’s condemn them” brought to Foggia in 1995 but there are so many events and experiences that can be encompassed in these thirty years and more that viscerally link this neighborhood to its football team and to the North Curve.

Thirty years greeted by old and young Bari fans, including many other boys from other groups who came to pay homage to this long-lived piece of Bari supporter history, including the ultras of Ideale Bari, a popular football team in the city , passing through the inseparable friends of Salerno, i Black List of Sampdoria, the boys of Martina Franca. More than deserved honors for a district representation that has always taken on the burden of supporting and defending the wider and more shared city identity linked to the football team. When it is said, rightly so, that this is not just a simple game.

Another hundred these days for the Freedom district!

