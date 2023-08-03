The lawyer of the injured girl at school Vladislav Ribnikar on the work of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office | Info

Lawyer Milica Nicović, the representative of the girl who was wounded in the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School on May 3, stated that the lawyers of the families of the killed or wounded children have no objections to the work of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade, which is handling the case.

Lawyer Milica Nicović, the representative of the girl wounded on May 3 in the shooting at the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar”, stated today that the lawyers of the families of the killed or wounded children “have no objection to the work of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade” which is handling the case. Nicović said that some expert reports are still pending, and that the interrogation phase of the juvenile killer, who had the option of not testifying, has been completed, since the proceedings are being conducted against his father.

She said that the questioning of the boy lasted over four hours, and that the attitude of the families of the dead or wounded children was that he does not say anything about the investigation to the public, but that “there was a need to deny it” some cite the lawyer of the boy’s family who committed the mass murder. She told “N1” television that she can deny the statement that the weapon with which the boy committed mass murder “was adequately secured”.

“What was established during the investigation itself and after hearing the boy was that weapons were not adequately secured, but were very accessible.“, said Nicović.

She cited as another denial the statement that the minor “showed any remorse”, and that the boy “had the opportunity to express his condolences” during the statement, but that this was not evident either by his tone or the words he spoke.

“We are deprived of any remorse or feeling of empathy“, she said.

When asked why the parents’ request for the suspension of the work of the Inquiry Committee of the Serbian Parliament to determine the facts and circumstances that led to the mass murders in the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” and in the vicinity of Mladenovac came at the moment when the Committee began its work, and not earlier, Nicović said it was “at the request of the parents”, and the lawyers supported it, but did not “time” when they would submit that request. According to her, “the unique position of all attorneys of the injured parties” was that “the formation and work of the Inquiry Committee would negatively affect the investigation”.

“What would be the jurisdiction of the Board of Inquiry is in the domain of the judicial authority. Criminal liability is determined exclusively in court, not in the Parliament“, said Nicović.

She added that in that request, at the behest of the families of the victims, it is proposed “to stop the work of the Inquiry Committee until the criminal proceedings before the prosecutor’s office and the court are completed.” On May 3rd, a boy, a student of this school, killed ten students and a security guard with a gun in “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school in Belgrade.



