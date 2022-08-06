Home Sports Rise, the true story of Antetokounmpo, star of the NBA: the film in streaming – Magazine
Rise, the true story of Antetokounmpo, star of the NBA: the film in streaming – Magazine

‘Rise, the real story of Antetokounmpo’ is the film about the parable of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA star , from hiding in Greece to the title in the American championship and the MVP award. It can be streamed on the Disney + platform and is a touching and engaging film. He talks not only about Giannis and basketball, but also about his other brothers who have entered the top basketball league in the world, and the difficulties they have had to face. to get out of poverty and the status of illegal immigrants.

He laughed, the plot

More than Antetokounmpo’s sporting successes, ‘Rise’ focuses on his troubled and exemplary family history. Mom and dad leave Nigeria (forced to entrust their first child Francis to their grandparents) in search of a better life in Europe, arriving in Greece after various vicissitudes. Here, while they struggle selling gadgets, glasses and hats on the street, they bring into the world 4 other children: Giannis, Thanasis, Alex and Kostas, who they help them to raise the little money needed to live in dignity.
Despite the attempts, the family is unable to obtain a residence permit, living for years as illegal immigrants. Only when the physical and technical talent of Giannis and Thanasis emerged, who came across basketball a little by chance, things began to change. In the end, the 2013 NBA draft will convince the authorities a to grant the papers to make the members of the family in good standing. Which at that point moves to the United States, to Milwaukee, where Giannis still plays for the Bucks.

He laughed, where to see it

The film stages the redemption of the last, and it is not just about Giannis: it is also two other Antetokounmpo brothers ended up playing in the NBA (only case in the world): Kostas in the Lakers will win a championship first (in 2020), followed by Giannis and Thanasis (in 2021 with Milwaukee).

‘Rise, the true story of Antetokounmpo’ is an inspirational and motivating story, suitable for everyone, a modern fairy tale with a happy ending despite the dramatic premises. It is available in streaming on the Disney + platform and can be seen after subscribing.

