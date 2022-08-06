Yuan Quan and Huang Xiaoming joined forces to play lawyers Hu Yitian and Zhang Yunlong to return as detectives and the Xianxia drama “Canglan Jue”. The new drama in August, which one do you want to watch?

Whether it’s the big screen or the small screen, the summer season has always been fiercely competitive. Entering August, another batch of hot dramas will be broadcast soon.

The urban drama “Battle of the Roses”, starring Yuan Quan, who just won the Best Actress at the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Film, and Huang Xiaoming, the Best Actor in the last Hundred Flowers Awards, will be released on CCTV- 8 prime time broadcast, synchronous launch of Tencent Video.

There are two suspense dramas. “The Great Detective of the Republic of China” created by the original crew of “The Detective of the Republic of China” is scheduled to be launched on iQIYI on August 10. The story of this drama is adapted from the famous series of novels “Detective Poirot” by Agatha Christie . In addition, there is a suspenseful short series “The Coward”, which will also be launched on Youku on August 8. This is also an adaptation. The story comes from Zheng Zhi’s popular mystery novel “Swallowing Raw”.

In terms of Xianxia dramas, following “The Story of the Shark”, the ancient costume Xianxia drama “Canglan Jue” adapted from another novel by Jiu Lu Feixiang is scheduled to be broadcast on iQIYI on August 7.

Urban, suspenseful, immortal, these popular themes are “rolled up”, which one are you looking forward to more?

Full-time mother returns to work as a lawyer, ushering in the peak of her career

The “Battle of the Roses” lineup looks good. In addition to Yuan Quan and Huang Xiaoming, there are Yu Feihong, Dai Xu, Yu Jinwei, Wang Herun, Lu Fangsheng, Wang Zhifei, Zhang Yishang, Sui Junbo, Wang Ji and others.

The story takes the workplace ecology of the law firm as the background, and discusses the current hot topics such as workplace struggle, women’s growth, marriage relationship, and parent-child relationship. Yuan Quan plays Gu Nian, a full-time mother who has been away from the workplace for ten years. She was a promising lawyer when she was young, but for her husband Song Jiachen to concentrate on her career, she gave up work and became a full-time mother at home. After suffering the double blow of family and emotion, Gu Nian resolutely returned to the workplace and gradually became an excellent lawyer in everyone’s mind.

The behind-the-scenes team of this drama is also very good. Director Sun Hao once directed the popular costume legendary drama “Celebrating More Than Years”, and many plays of Zheng Renxiang, the screenwriter, have won national awards such as “Flying Sky” and “Golden Eagle”. Zheng Renxiang and another screenwriter, Zhang Han, spent three years polishing the script, “I want to show this value concept: women’s inner strength is unlimited, women should not set limits on themselves, women should bravely explore and discover the value of their lives , let yourself shine.”

In terms of art, the play invited Sun Li, who participated in films such as “Martial Arts” and “Chinese Partner” and won the Golden Horse Award for Best Art Design Award. In addition, Huang Wei, who is the styling director of TV series “Twelve Hours in Chang’an” and “Jianye”, is responsible for the makeup and styling of the characters.

In addition to “Battle of the Roses”, “The Second Embrace”, which is currently being broadcast on Zhejiang Satellite TV, also pays attention to the growth of women. The lineup of this drama is also good, starring Chen Shu and Du Chun, and starring Zhang Xinyi, Li Naiwen, Ma Su, Zhou Fang, Zhao Xiaosu, and Mao Yi. From the different perspectives of four urban women, they tell the story of the twists and turns in their lives and their struggles. The story of how to cross the hills, find yourself, and finally reach the second happiness after the lover is getting farther and farther away.

Adapted from the famous novel “Detective Queen”, eight unsolved cases are solved one by one

Starring Hu Yitian, Zhang Yunlong, Zhang Xinyu, and starring Declaration and Shen Yujie, the Republic of China unit reasoning and detective drama “The Great Detective of the Republic of China” looks good in all aspects.

Hu Yitian and Zhang Yunlong previously collaborated on “The Detective of the Republic of China” which has a good reputation. Many viewers are waiting for the second season, but they did not expect that “The Great Detective of the Republic of China“, which started anew, will come first. The play tells the story of a young lawyer Situ Yan (Hu Yitian) who lost his job for sticking to the law and came to Harbin to become a detective. In the ensuing cases, he met the straightforward police detective Luo Shaochuan (played by Zhang Yunlong), and the mysterious Zhou Mowan (played by Zhang Xinyu). decoration) to form a “civil detective team” to explore the truth together.

Do you think people look familiar? “The Great Detective” is adapted from the famous series “Detective Poirot” by Agatha Christie. As the “Queen of British Detectives”, Agatha Christie’s works have been translated into 103 languages ​​and adapted hundreds of films and TV series.