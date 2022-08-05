PAVIA

On the first day of the championship (announced yesterday by the Serie B Basketball League, today the complete calendar), the Riso Scotti Pavia will make its debut in Livorno against Libertas on Sunday 2 October, while Vigevano will receive a visit from Varese at the PalaBasletta. In the opening round, the Tuscan Montecatini-Pielle Livorno derby stands out.

Pavia, immediately hard

Uphill departure for Scotti, expected in Livorno by one of the big names in group A. The team from Livorno announces itself as one of the declared contenders for A2, after a sumptuous transfer market that led to the court of coach Andreazza top cadets such as Fantoni, Fratto, Saccaggi, the talent of the young Bargnesi and the “garra” of the ex-juvino Sipala. «Livorno starts with the ambition to arrive at least in the first four places from play off – warns coach Alberto Mazzetti – He has changed a lot, adding two experts like Saccaggi and Fantoni. A very difficult match awaits us immediately, away from home. On the first day everything is valid, we will certainly go to face a strong team but on the other hand we have to think that we too are not so bad ». At the season debut it is also true that the pressure is all on the shoulders of the home team and Pavia will be ready to give everything. «In some respects it is true – admits Mazetti – they are in fact a new group and on paper they are very strong. We will have nothing to lose, but our attitude will not be one that feels inferior because we have built a good team. We will not have the prediction with us, but we will make sure to make the Leghorns worry, because ours will be a fighting spirit, of those who are determined to play their cards even against opponents who are superior on paper ».

Elachem in casa

Elachem Vigevano’s debut in the league is against Varese, a historic square in Lombard-style basketball. «Now – explains the ducal vice president Marino Spaccasassi – it is difficult to say whether an opponent is strong or not. Campus Varese is a young team with a veteran like Allegretti, on paper it could be affordable. But in this moment any prediction seems premature, because until we go out on the pitch and we don’t see how we are, especially from an athletic and physical point of view, it is impossible to make predictions. On paper Varese seems to be a team within our reach, but the pitch always counts ». Vigevano will have the advantage of starting playing in the PalaBasletta “fort”. «The start at home – continues Spaccasassi – is normal for us, also because we always ask to play it first at Basletta. At the second of the championship there is usually a party in Vigevano and we try not to overlap the two appointments ». Before the championship match against Varese, Vigevano will make his Supercoppa debut in the derby against Pavia on Saturday 10 September. The date of the meeting was, however, set for August 31 at Basletta, for what will be the beginning of the new basketball season in Vigevano, which went close to A2 in the last championship. –