PAVIA

At the Idroscalo in Milan for the Italian speed canoe championships, Manfredi Rizza lived a weekend in chiaroscuro. Engaged in the K2 and K1 races over the double distance of 500 and 200 meters, the Air Force champion put a silver and a bronze medal on the bulletin board, both in K2 paired with Flavio Spurio, a promising young Leghorn recruited by the Air Force. In the short distance the duo led by Pavia, silver in Tokyo, finished in second place, giving the gold to the most experienced K2 of Canottieri Aniene for 31 cents. On the 500 meters the race was dominated by the Fiamme Gialle, which preceded the Aniene and the Air Force by an abundant second. After the good results in K2, Rizza was unable to follow up on performances in K1: if the Pavese did not find access to the final on the 500 meters, on the 200 meters he was only fourth. The winner was Andrea Di Liberto, who at the end of August had conquered the top of Europe with Rizza in the K2 200 race.

Cus’s greeting to Mathilde Rosa

The Italians were also the occasion for Cus Pavia’s greeting to Mathilde Rosa, at the first match with the shirt of the Marina Militare sports group. After the long growth path in Pavia, which led her to become a fundamental pawn of the national canoe speed and to win more and more precious medals in the descent, on her debut with the new team, Rosa collected two silvers in the K4 races and three-fourths places on the different distances in the K2 and K1 races. At the Idroscalo, Canottieri Ticino celebrated four Italian paracanoa titles thanks to Angelo Lova, who graduated several times champion in the B1 category, while in the Canadian single-seater one could not miss the sharpness of Enrico Calvi among the B. Calvi Masters. he was then ranked fifth among seniors and seventh in C2 with the very young Guido Pietra. The K2 Master A of Juljan Rushaj and Adamo Chiesa, third on the 500, then gave another medal to the Canottieri. Chiesa closed his weekend of competitions with the fifth place on the 200, this time paired with Furio Cellé. Finally, Canottieri celebrated two successes in the dragon boat promotional races. To close the report of the races the excellent fifth place of Cus Pavia in the K4 200 race with Giacomo Combi, Simone Grossi Bianchi, Jacopo Sorzini and Luca Sparneri. –