On TV she dances with the avatars, away from the spotlight she dances with her partner. The dancer Roberto Bolle (47 years old), first Etoile of the Teatro della Scala in Milan and Principal Dancer of the American Ballet Theater in New York, on January 1stin prime time, returns to Raiuno with “dance with me”, produced by Rai Direction Entertainment Prime Time in collaboration with Ballandi and Artedanza srl, not a simple dance show but a great show, an original format that has become an indispensable classic.

The sixth edition of “Danza con me” broadcast on 1 January in prime time on Raiuno

“We thought for this sixth edition to a cheerful, festive program. Thanks to an extraordinary number of guests and some inventions that will displace. But there will be moments of great emotion and perhaps emotion. A swing of feelings in dance to be shared with the whole family” says the dancer about the show hosted by Inspector Montalbano, alias Luca Zingaretti, flanked by the actress Cristiana Capotondi and full of guests. “To think that dance, and in particular the classic dancecan surprise, become a vehicle of contemporaneity, of modernity and meet all other worlds ‘to always invent’ something new and unprecedented is for me a exceptional achievement”explains the dancer who for the first time will use on television and linking it to dance (in a surprising and very, very amusing way) the latest avatar technology.

Roberto Bolle's avatar
Roberto Bolle’s avatar

In practice the public will see a Roberto Bolle 3D format. “It has been a long and demanding process. I entered a kind of igloo full of cameras that ‘immortalized’ and measured me. Then with sensors they took the my movements and facial expressions” he says in an interview with “Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni” where he talks about his next commitments and reveals some more private situations such as his passion for football (he is a Juventus fan) and the desire to spend the Christmas holidays”in the intimacy of the small family” given that throughout the year he travels a lot for work.

The dancer Roberto Bolle
The dancer Roberto Bolle

For Bolle, dance comes first. It’s love? “It’s a big part of my life, even though I prioritize work” he still tells “Tv smiles and songs” without adding anything else. The dancer has always been a lot jealous of his privacy. “The space that goes beyond the stage, when the curtain closes, is very important to me, personal and absolutely private. I have always tried to keep it jealously. I’m not saying it should be equally important to everyone, but it is to me. They are obviously all very free to tell the own love and sexuality, but it’s not my nature and it never will be,” Bolle said in various interviews. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to escape the most curious paparazzi.

The scoop of
The scoop of “Chi” in summer 2020: the stylist Daniel Lee and the dancer Roberto Bolle

In the summer of 2020 he was photographed by the weekly “Chi” in tender attitudes with Daniel Lee, British designer former creative director of Bottega Veneta, with whom he is still engaged today. The paparazzi of “Chi” caught the two men during a boat vacation, while they exchanged hugs and tenderness. Then to Venezia, in the same year, as they strolled through the streets of the centre, between Murano and Barano, trying never to attract attention. A relationship always kept away from prying eyes to protect it from gossip. But recently it 36-year-old fashion designerappointed creative director of Burberry last September, in an interview with “Vogue” has confirmed the report. “When not working, Lee spends time with his partner Roberto Bolle” writes the magazine. “They go to the Royal Opera House at see the ballet – ‘Light of Passage’ by Crystal Pite was ‘really incredible’, says Lee” reads again in “Vogue”.

