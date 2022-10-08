Home Sports Roberto De Zerbi between training, lessons and new life at Brighton
Roberto De Zerbi between training, lessons and new life at Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi between training, lessons and new life at Brighton

In the Premier League today, at 18:30, there is a challenge between Italians: the Brighton of Robert De Zerbi challenges Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. It will not be an easy day for the Spurs, not only because they are guests of a team that gives their best at home, but above all because the game comes after a serious mourning, the death of the athletic trainer Gian Piero Ventrone. Surely the teams will be able to pay tribute to Conte’s close collaborator and De Zerbi himself expressed his deep regret. But football goes on despite everything. So far the Brescia coach has never beaten the Salento one, but he is certainly not afraid to dare. Let’s find out more about De Zerbi, a real workaholic of football.

