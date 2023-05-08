Home » Rodionov fails to qualify for Rome
Rodionov fails to qualify for Rome

The main round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome takes place without Austrians. After Dominic Thiem decided to compete in the Mauthausen Challenger, Jurij Rodionov lost in the first qualifying round on Monday.

The Lower Austrian lost against the Briton Jan Choinski 6:2 1:6 2:6. Rodionov had won the only duel between the two in February at a Challenger in Italy.

Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg is firmly in the women’s tournament in Rome, she will meet Nuria Brancaccio from Italy at the start.

