Roma fans found with bats and hammers – Soccer

Maces, sticks and hammers. This is what was found in a car belonging to a group of Roma supporters, about twenty, intercepted by the flying squad of the Police and Digos in the checks related to tonight’s match between the Giallorossi and the Dutch side Feyenoord. The group was identified and taken to police offices.

The security plan has been operational since yesterday in view of the Europa League match scheduled for tonight at the Olympic stadium between Roma and Feyenoord. Overall, 1,500 men are employed, including police, carabinieri and financial police. Observe special areas of the historic center and the Colosseum. Just in the area of ​​the Flavio amphitheater last night there were moments of tension after a group of Roma fans, hooded and with distorted faces, attempted to attack some Dutch ultras who were in a pub. At the moment, however, there are no critical issues.