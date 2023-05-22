Home » Roma-Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to see the match
Roma-Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to see the match

Roma-Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to see the match

The numbers of Rome and Salernitana

I am alone 7 the previous ones in Serie A with a win for Salernitanaon January 24, 1999, and you are for the Roma, who have won all of their previous three home games against Salernitana in Serie A. Roma haven’t scored in their last two league games, against Inter Milan and Bologna. Salernitana hasn’t won in their last seven league away games. Fun fact: Roma have scored 45 goals this season, fewer than any other team currently in the top eight of the table.




Where to see Rome-Salernitana

The match between Roma e Salernitanavalid for the 36th day of Serie Awill be broadcast Monday 22 May at 6.30pm live on the app by DAZN, available in the Sky Q App section. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The game is also visible on ZONA DAZN 2, available on channel 215 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.

