Difficult market also because it won’t be easy to place the Dutchman. And then other situations to follow on the horizon, starting with El Shaarawy and Belotti… For the defence, the new name is Ndicka
Roma thought they would experience a less eventful January in the transfer market, but instead they have already taken a good run up. The fact of having discovered some problems in time will perhaps allow us to move without reaching the last few weeks. The Karsdorp affair is simple: many stigmatize his behavior and the choice not to show up when training resumes is right. But someone overlooks the fact that – after Mourinho’s words – fear has prevailed over any other feeling.