Home Sports Rome, Mou is not satisfied with Solbakken. But there is grain to manage Karsdorp
Sports

Rome, Mou is not satisfied with Solbakken. But there is grain to manage Karsdorp

by admin
Rome, Mou is not satisfied with Solbakken. But there is grain to manage Karsdorp

Difficult market also because it won’t be easy to place the Dutchman. And then other situations to follow on the horizon, starting with El Shaarawy and Belotti… For the defence, the new name is Ndicka

Roma thought they would experience a less eventful January in the transfer market, but instead they have already taken a good run up. The fact of having discovered some problems in time will perhaps allow us to move without reaching the last few weeks. The Karsdorp affair is simple: many stigmatize his behavior and the choice not to show up when training resumes is right. But someone overlooks the fact that – after Mourinho’s words – fear has prevailed over any other feeling.

See also  Rome, Mourinho: "Dybala how are you? I'm afraid very badly"

You may also like

Soccer. The Ponte Alpi exonerates Mr. “Bepi” Faso

Government maneuver 2023, today CDM. Direct: buffer hypothesis...

France-Australia: Benzema out, Mbappé certainty. But Rabiot goal...

England-Iran, record recovery: 29 minutes

Iran goalkeeper injured, 6 changes against England: the...

Alzheimer’s without cure. The latest tests failed and...

Richarlison’s plans after football: ‘I buy myself an...

Serie D. Oversight of the ex Dolomiti Bellunesi...

Seven tips for saving money at the end...

Dacia Duster: the November offer at 5 euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy