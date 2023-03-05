Beyond 9mila runner they left from the PalaEur, in Rome, to run the Rome-Ostia half marathon. An event very attended and much loved by professional athletes and amateurs: the race takes place dal 1974invented by the Duchi family as an interbank championship for 313 athletes and grown to record numbers (the 2015 edition had 12,000 entries).

The departure – as usual – in the heart of Eur: then the runners paraded, after the first kilometres, straight towards the sea on the Cristoforo Colombo up to the arrival in Ostia.

The 48th edition of the RomaOstia Hal Marathon was won by Isaac Kipkemboi with 59’17”. Wesley Kimutai also on the podium, 31 seconds more, and Tadesetakele Bikila with a time of 59’56”. For women: first Dorcas Tuitoekfollowed by Lonah Salpeter and Magdalyne Masai (Agtw)