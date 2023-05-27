Rome-Salernitana, the Curva Sud empties and it freezes during the match: here’s the reason

The South Curve emptied and the frost fell during Rome-Salernitana. Behind the silence of the Giallorossi ultras, it was later discovered, there would be one protest against the police who did not allow one to enter the stadium banner memorial on Roberto Rulli. It is about the founder of the Fedaynone of the historic Giallorossi ultras groups, from which the protest started: the songs of the Curva Sud lasted only a few minutes before word spread among all the ultras groups who gave their solidarity to the group of the Quadraro neighborhood coming out of the Olympic stadium.

In the curve they are thus left alone 1,500 people: solidarity also from the opposing ultras who sang during the interval to commemorate the founder of the Fedayn. After the halt to the choirs and the folding of the flags, about 4 or 5 thousand people left the sector and poured into the square outside the Olimpico. Here some Giallorossi fans turned on smoke bombs and shown the banner stuck at the entrance to the stadium: “To Roberto, we have lived in your legend honoring you every minute, even if he didn’t succeed… you watch over us and you will see that one day, in your name, we will still fight !”. The message is a reference to theftdating back to February 4th, of a Fedayn piece by the hooligans of the Red Star during a raid.