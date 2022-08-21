Mourinho now has a great feeling with Nicolò, now far from the sirens of Juve and Tottenham. The Rooster deserves a bonus for patience, but he must start at least one between Afena Gyan and Shomurodov. Watch out for defense: Maksimovic proposed
Roma have made a great transfer but would like to add a couple more things to make it unforgettable. Then it will be up to Mourinho, the demanding coach has obtained what he had asked for, a tailor-made purchasing campaign. The Zaniolo affair deflated exactly as he had invoked Special One which, in the meantime, has rebuilt the best feeling with the boy of ’99.