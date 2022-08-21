Home World Polish Prime Minister Solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister in “Dancing Storm”: She Has Reason to Celebrate – Shangbao Indonesia
A video released by Seiska shows Marin and the man “intimately dancing” at the club.

[Global Web]According to Reuters, when the video of Finnish Prime Minister Marin participating in a “wild party” hot dance was exposed recently, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki expressed his solidarity on the 19th local time, saying that Marin had reason to go out. Celebrate because her country is about to join NATO.

The (Finnish) prime minister has reason to be happy because Finland has joined NATO,” Morawiecki said when asked at a news conference about the exposure of the Marin dance video. There’s nothing wrong with drinking some Finnish vodka and dancing because of it. “

On the 17th of this month, the video of Finnish Prime Minister Marin participating in the “Wild Party” hot dance on the 5th was exposed. The US “New York Post” said on the 19th that the Finnish media “Seiska” released another new video on the same day, showing Marin and a “mysterious man” “intimately dancing” in the club.

According to CNN, earlier video footage showed Marin and five others posing for the camera and dancing. Marin later admitted that she was at the party “in a boisterous way”. She also said: “I dance, sing, celebrate, and do legal things. These videos are private videos shot in private spaces. I am disgusted with letting the public know about these things.” According to the BBC’s news on the 19th, Marin said she had undergone a drug test to see if she was taking drugs.

See also  Under the epidemic, American golf presents two hot professional tournaments as they continue to be held-Shangbao Indonesia

Regarding the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, on the 5th of last month, the two countries formally signed a protocol of accession at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. The document grants the two countries the status of NATO “invited countries” and paves the way for the next step to enter the ratification process. According to procedures, the protocol will then be submitted to the parliaments of the 30 member states for ratification. According to Reuters, the protocol means that the two countries can participate in NATO meetings and obtain more intelligence resources. However, before it is officially approved, Finland does not have a NATO that “attacks on one country equals attacks on the whole alliance”. Qualification for defense. The approval process can take 6 to 8 months, or as long as a year.

