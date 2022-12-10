Home Sports Rome, Wijnaldum runs towards recovery: Mourinho hopes to have him back in January
Sports

Rome, Wijnaldum runs towards recovery: Mourinho hopes to have him back in January

by admin
Rome, Wijnaldum runs towards recovery: Mourinho hopes to have him back in January

The Dutch midfielder accelerates in Dubai, good news for Special One awaiting the check on the 15th

The best news of the World Cup break, for José Mourinho, comes from Dubai. The city of the Emirates, besieged by various Roma players to spend a few days of relaxation: among these there is also Georginio Wijnaldum, who continues in the recovery process from the fracture of the tibia. For over a month now, the midfielder has begun to update the fans – via social media – on his state of form. And, after weeks spent working out in the gym, today the Dutchman started working with the ball on the field again for the first time. In addition to touching the ball again, the former PSG resumed running and making some speed changes of direction. For him, the moment of truth will come on December 15, when he will undergo a new check (before leaving for Portugal with the rest of the team). The hope in Trigoria is to be able to count on him again in the last ten days of January.

YELLOW-RED DUBAI

Wijnaldum is training alongside Rajiv van La Parra (former Apollon Smyrnis midfielder, currently free). In addition to the Dutch, however, there is a small “Romanist colony” that has chosen to move – with their respective families – under the sun of the Emirates. Pellegrini, Spinazzola and Mancini continue to alter private moments to group training. Even today, in fact, the three Azzurri met in a gym of a luxurious hotel, to carry out together the program studied by the Giallorossi trainers. El Shaarawy and Kumbulla have also chosen Dubai to enjoy the holiday granted by the Special One.

See also  Florens also embraces Faverzani And the free Bonfanti arrives from Certosa

December 9th – 5.54pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Morocco-Portugal, how many chances for CR7 and his...

Prediction England-France: Kane chases Rooney, a goal in...

Electric cars: Switzerland could restrict their circulation

Gosens and Karsdorp: Inter and Roma do not...

Wenger votes for the Winter World Cup: “It...

The knockout round will welcome the “Shandong Derby”,...

Tortu: “I’ll tell you mine about Chiesa, Vlahovic...

Weightlifting World Championships | Li Fabin broke the...

Antonio Panzeri under investigation in Brussels: suspected corruption...

Leclerc: “World champion in F1 with Ferrari in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy