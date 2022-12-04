Home Sports Ronaldo asks to see the documents: he wants the 19.9 million from Juventus
Sports

Ronaldo asks to see the documents: he wants the 19.9 million from Juventus

by admin
Ronaldo asks to see the documents: he wants the 19.9 million from Juventus

The Portuguese officially moved on November 4 to view the documents. Arrivabene to the investigators: “We have no arrears with him”

Now he wants to take the field too. Cristiano Ronaldo is used to asking for the ball, he doesn’t like to watch the others play. He wants to reach the goal: to score goals. Except that in the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office involving Juventus, the aim is not to score, but to have those 19.9 million which, at least according to the Portuguese, are still due to him for agreements previously made with the Juventus club.

See also  Su Bingtian bids farewell to the National Games in the rain relay-Chinanews

You may also like

Cherubini: “Kulusevski and Chiesa paid too much by...

Juve, the different versions of the financial statements...

Death Rebellin, the European arrest warrant ready for...

It is revealed that the German Football Association...

Volleyball, A1 women, Novara wins with difficulty in...

Argentina-Australia 2-1: goals from Messi and Alvarez. In...

World Cup Qatar 2022, Holland-Argentina in the quarter-finals:...

Ukraine news, Lukashenko sees Russian Shoigu: “Our armies...

Serie C, Group B results: Reggiana, Gubbio and...

Sergiño s’è Dest. And after the USA, now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy