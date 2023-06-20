Home » Ronaldo before the 200th international match – sport.ORF.at
Even at the age of 38, Portugal’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants to give his all as captain of the national team for as long as possible. “It has always been my dream to represent the national team,” the sports newspaper “A Bola” quoted him as saying before his 200th international match on Tuesday in the European Championship qualifier in Iceland. “I want to keep making all Portuguese people happy. A journey I hope doesn’t end anytime soon,” said Ronaldo.

If he played in Reykjavik, he would be the first footballer to win 200 caps. “I am very proud to be the first. I never would have thought that,” said the attacker, who has been playing for al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the year, about his next record. Ronaldo has scored 122 goals for Portugal so far.

