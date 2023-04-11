Home Sports Rossi comeback in Minnesota win
Marco Rossi has made his comeback to the National Hockey League (NHL) after five months. The 21-year-old from Vorarlberg won 4-2 with the Minnesota Wild at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The center, brought in the day before by the farm team Iowa Wild, received 12:47 minutes of ice time from trainer Dean Evason in the third line with Ryan Hartman and Nic Petan, including on the power play.

Rossi went without a point in his first NHL game since November 17 and won 50 percent of his faceoffs. Minnesota were 2-1 down until the end of the game before Marcus Johansson (55’/SH, 57′) and Gustav Nyquist (59′) turned the game around. Goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson saved 39 shots on goal.

Minnesota has two games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin. Wild hosts the Winnipeg Jets at their home Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday (local time) and plays the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Minnesota is two points behind leaders Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars in the Central Division.

