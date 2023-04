The world‘s most famous league, the NHL, and the lower AHL competition, these are two different worlds. Not only when looking at player contracts, but also for comfort when traveling. In the AHL, buses often take many hours. Czech forward Radim Zohorna also experienced it. “But I had a good time. They weren’t long runs at the Pittsburgh farm, the longest being about six hours. It was nothing terrible,” says the current Toronto Marlies player in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

