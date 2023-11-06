ROUND LINE-UP: Jirka shocked in the Eden match, Buchta again decided the derby

The competition no longer has an undefeated team in the current season. Although the Stitchers were leading in the match, as expected, the Victorians did not give up and achieved a well-deserved win with an active performance. Two-goal scorer Erik Jirka became the man of the weekend, Sampson Dweh made a great pass to him for the first goal. The warrior Ibrahim Traoré, a long-time fan, gave an excellent review of his experience.

Sparta once again took the lead in the table, which managed to beat Bohemians for the second time in one week. Veljko Birmančevič stood out in the derby, and the return of the recovered Martin Vitík was important for the defense.

Another derby, the Silesian derby, was also on the agenda. Baník turned the score in Karviná mainly thanks to David Buchta’s two goals, the balance of one plus one went to Ewerton.

Shooter Lukáš Juliš secured a draw for Olomouc in Jablonec, while the excellent Pavol Bajza picked up a point for Hradec Králové in Slovácko. Teplice’s Jan Knapík scored the winning goal against Mladá Boleslav and Zlín’s Alexandr Bužek even experienced the same thing on his debut in the starting line-up in Pardubice.

Lineup of the 14th round of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz: Bajza (Hradec Králové, 1) – Dweh (Plzen, 4), Vitík (Sparta, 3), Knapík (Teplice, 1) – Buchta (Ostrava, 2), Bužek ( Zlín, 1), Traoré (Plzen, 2), Ewerton (Ostrava, 4) – Jirka (Plzen, 1), Juliš (Olomouc, 2), Birmančevič (Sparta, 3). The number in brackets indicates how many times the player was in the lineup wheels.

