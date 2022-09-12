Home Sports Rowing away today on the taboo pitch of Calvairate
Mister Giacomotti expects a more combative and determined team than the one seen in the first championship

A response, first of all, of character to leave behind the dull home draw with the City of Cantù on the first day of the championship. Mister Giacomotti expects a more determined and combative Vogherese in today’s away match (3.30 pm) on the small and tight synthetic ground of Calvairate.

where to play

A field that is always indigestible for the Rossoneri, who lost in the previous two in the Milanese lair, again 1-0, and in last year’s match with heated referee controversies. «The first thing I want to see is the character and the maximum attention against a team that has strengthened and is aiming for the playoffs. We will play on a small, synthetic pitch, which has become a taboo for Voghe, but I have seen the team train well during the week and in this match we will try to take back what we left on the street last Sunday ». The upcoming Coppa Italia match, scheduled for Wednesday evening in Pavia, in which Voghe will be able to advance to the second round even with a draw, does not affect today’s choices of Mr. Giacomotti: “The choices I will make for the next match do not hold account of the derby with Pavia. We only have to think about the Calvairate, and the line-up comes from what I saw during the week. Then, it is clear that whoever does not start tomorrow (today for the reader, ed), will have a better chance of playing in Pavia on Wednesday, because I have faith in all the members of the squad ». In the starting eleven, Riceputi returns on the left wing. La Voghe will continue on the path of 4-3-1-2, with the probable inclusion of Casali, born in 2002, in midfield, in a three-way line completed by Lanzi and Noia. Buscaglia could be confirmed on the trocar, with Bahirov and Romano in attack, but the idea of ​​Franchini from 1 ‘should not be discarded. Calvairate have so far won the two official matches played, both away from home; the team of Mr. Raspelli, who returned to the helm of the Milanese after his experience with Rhodense, beat Pontelambrese 4-2 in the Italian Cup and won 3-2 in the opening match of the championship on Vergiatese. In the ranks of the Milanese, among the most feared players there is certainly the playmaker Andrea Zingari, seen at work with the Pavia shirt last season. Probable formations of Calvairate-Vogherese.

Calvairate (4-3-1-2):1 Route; 2 Mazzei, 5 Volpini, 6 Venza, 3 Bianchini; 7 Conte, 4 Zanettini, 8 Orlandi; 10 Gypsies; 9 Recupati, 11 Visigalli. All. Raspelli

Vogherese (4-3-1-2): 1 De Toni; 2 Andrini, 6 Bacaloni, 5 Puka, 3 Received; 8 Noia, 4 Lanzi, 11 Casali; 7 Buscaglia; 9 Romano, 10 Bahirov. Herds Giacomotti. REFEREE: Copelli from Mantua. –

