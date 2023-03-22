Home Sports Roy Hodgson comes out of retirement at 75
Roy Hodgson comes out of retirement at 75

Crystal Palace Football Club are yet to win after 12 league games this year. That’s why he parted ways with coach Patrick Vieira. The world and European champion is followed by an old acquaintance; Roy Hodgson has saved the club before.

In almost half a century, Roy Hodgson has coached sixteen different clubs and four national teams.

Phil Noble / Reuters

When he left Crystal Palace Football Club in the summer of 2021, Roy Hodgson announced he would no longer be looking for a new club. But he also said that he could not completely rule out a return to the Premier League (“one never knows”). Because his job is a “sadistic pleasure” for him.

