Home » Rublew in the quarterfinals for the first time, Djokovic match postponed
Sports

Rublew in the quarterfinals for the first time, Djokovic match postponed

by admin
Rublew in the quarterfinals for the first time, Djokovic match postponed

Andrei Rublev is in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon for the first time. The Russian, number seven, defeated the Kazakh Alexander Bublik in a thrilling duel 7:5 6:3 6:7 (6/8) 6:7 ​​(5/7) 6:4. Rublew meets the winner from Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovic. This game was interrupted when the score was 2-0 in sets – 7: 6 (8/6) 7: 6 (8/6) – for the Serbs due to the curfew in force from 11 p.m. local time.

In the duel with Bublik, Rublev already looked like the sure winner with a 2-0 set lead behind him. After a lost tie-break, the Russian missed two match points in the fourth round at a score of 5: 4.

Bublik subsequently won the second tie-break of the game, but in the end even 39 aces hit by the 26-year-old Kazakh couldn’t prevent defeat. After 3:17 hours, Rublev used his third match point. In the quarterfinals, the Russian meets either Novak Djokovic or Hubert Hurkacz.

APA/AFP/Daniel Leal

Dimitrov dispatches Tiafoe

The game between the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrow and number ten seeded Frances Tiafoe, which was canceled the day before, was also only a third-round game. The American remained without a chance in the sequel, Dimitrov swept the ex-Vienna finalist 6: 2 6: 3 6: 2 from the field.

The 32-year-old Dimitrow will now face the sixth-seeded Holger Rune in a generational duel in the round of 16. “He is a young, talented and very dangerous player. But so am I, minus the ‘young’,” joked Dimitrov on the pitch.

You may also like

Referee Christian Espinosa Injured by Ball to Face...

Transfer market, the agenda of the week: what...

The First “Gongga Cup” Interstate Youth Football Invitational...

Nervous mother cooed, Rune suffered. He also celebrated...

Sergio Rico out of intensive care, I feel...

Czech basketball players beat the Irish – Sport.cz

China’s Indispensable Role in Europe’s Green Transformation

Wimbledon 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Belinda Bencic,...

New York Yankees Relieve Dillon Lawson of Duties...

Sergio Rico lost 20 kilos in intensive care...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy