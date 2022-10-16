AUCKLAND (New Zealand). It ends 12-22 Italy-Canada in the second round of the elimination round of the World Cup in New Zealand, which gives the North Americans access to the quarter-finals and puts the Italian team waiting for the last match against Japan at zero points.

Canada reiterated, after the summer test against Italy, to be in front of the ranking for a reason. The quarters are not compromised, but it is necessary to beat the Japanese with the bonus on Sunday 23 October to go up to 10 points and take shelter from a possible return of the USA. In the event of a tie in the standings, Italy passes for the direct match. And you avoid crossing the Black Fern (New Zealand) to the Quarters.

On the night of Saturday 15 October, the girls took off like a rocket with the Ostuni Minuzzi in the goal after 30 seconds from the start, capable of a slalom between five opponents. At 5-0, however, the Italian verve was weakened by the Canadian pack. The 4 tries suffered came from rolling maul that demolished the Italian scrum. Double from the powerful Tutosi and then Farries and Kaljuvee for a 5-22 already at 56 ‘that closed the games. In the final after the yellow to Taylor for the shoulder on the neck to Rigoni, Italy returns to play until the goal of captain Giordano who Sillari transforms.

Auckland, Waitakere Stadium

Rugby World Cup 2021, Pool B – second day

Italia v Canada 12-22 (p.t. 5-12)

Markers: PT 1′ m. Ostuni-Minuzzi, nt (5-0); 19′ m. Farries, t. Miller (5-7); 36′ m. All, nt (5-12)

ST 50′ m. Kaljuvee, e.g. (5-17); 56′ m. Tuttosi, eg (5-22); 79′ m. Giordano, t. Sillari (12-22)

Italy: Ostuni Minuzzi; Muzzo, Sillari, Rigoni (66 ‘D’Incà), Magatti; Madia (27’-37 ‘pt D’Incà), Stefan (62’ Barattin); Giordano (cap), Franco (71 ‘Locatelli), Veronese (46’ Sgorbini); Duke, Fedrighi; Seye (63 ‘Maris), Bettoni (41’ Vecchini), Turani

Herdsman Di Giandomenico

Canada: Alarie; Grant, Caljuvee, Tessier, Farries; Schell, Miller (63′ Pelletier); de Goede (cap), Svoboda (41′ Paquin), Fortress; Beukeboom (44′ Hunt), Holtkamp (65′ Taylor); Menin (71′ Ellis), Tuttosi (67′ Boag), DeMerchant (54′ Kassil)

All. Red

Player of the Match: The Good (CAN)

Cards: 66 ‘yellow Taylor (CAN)

Calciatrics: Sillari 1/2 (ITA); Miller (CAN) 1/3; The Good (CAN) 0/1

Referee: Sara Cox (RFU)