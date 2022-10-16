Listen to the audio version of the article

An aesthetic retouch with some technological and performance updates. Mercedes A and B Class show a renewed style with the redesigned radiator grille and wheels up to 19 inches with new designs. The interior is dominated by two large displays: the 7-inch digital dashboard and the 10.25-inch touch screen in the center of the dashboard, as an option two 10.25-inch displays with a wide-screen look. The Mbux system debuts with the new generation, even more intuitive to use. The fully electrified engine range has benefited from updates: the Mild Hybrids have 10 kW more power at start-up, while the plug-in versions increase the power of the electric motor by 5 kWh, now reaching a maximum power of 80 kW. E, Class B250e has more power and an improved 15.6 kWh battery.