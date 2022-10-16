Original title: Champion?Arsenal loses overall but still scores 3 points to continue to lead the standings

At 21:00 on the evening of October 16th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the Premier League, Arsenal won 1-0 away from ZL and continued to lead the Premier League standings. In this game, Arsenal was in a passive situation most of the time, but even under such circumstances, the team could still score three points away from home, which can be said to be blessed by luck.

Judging from the process of the whole game, Arsenal can be said to be pressed by Leeds United in this game. Just looking at the data, Arsenal has only 9 shots, while Leeds United has 16; as a team that is usually good at passing control, Arsenal’s ball possession rate is also controlled at 53%, and corner kicks are also 3 behind. Second-rate. According to statistics, Leeds United had three excellent scoring opportunities in this game, but none of them could be converted into goals.

Arsenal’s victory in this game is inseparable from the excellent performance of the main goalkeeper Ramsdale. He contributed 4 saves in the whole game, regained the ball 10 times, and helped the Gunners keep clean sheets. Field best. The defender Gabriel performed equally well. He completed 4 blocks, 4 clearances, 3 interceptions and 3 steals, and achieved 8 successful confrontations. Gabriel once lifted his foot and brought down Bamford at the last minute and received a red card, but the referee confirmed Bamford’s first move after var and immediately cancelled his red card.

Saka, who scored the only goal in this game, said after the game that Leeds United performed very well. The team played very hard under pressure, and the team was very lucky to score 3 points. As Saka said, luck is on Arsenal’s side tonight. Whether it’s Leeds United’s goal being ruled offside or missing a penalty, it’s thrilling for Arsenal fans.

So far, Arsenal have achieved a record of 9 wins and 1 loss in the first 10 games of the league. This performance is also the first time Arsenal have qualified for the top league in their 136-year team history, and it is also the sixth team in the history of the Premier League to do so. . There may be many fans who think that Arsenal’s win this game is not glorious, but such an affordable three points is more important for a team like this than anything else. If this “lost the scene and won the game” can continue in the future, it is hard for people not to believe that this team has a “championship appearance” and at least can get a higher ranking.

