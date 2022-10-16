Home Sports Champion photo?Arsenal loses overall but still scores 3 points and continues to lead the standings – yqqlm
Sports

Champion photo?Arsenal loses overall but still scores 3 points and continues to lead the standings – yqqlm

by admin
Champion photo?Arsenal loses overall but still scores 3 points and continues to lead the standings – yqqlm

Original title: Champion?Arsenal loses overall but still scores 3 points to continue to lead the standings

At 21:00 on the evening of October 16th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the Premier League, Arsenal won 1-0 away from ZL and continued to lead the Premier League standings. In this game, Arsenal was in a passive situation most of the time, but even under such circumstances, the team could still score three points away from home, which can be said to be blessed by luck.

Judging from the process of the whole game, Arsenal can be said to be pressed by Leeds United in this game. Just looking at the data, Arsenal has only 9 shots, while Leeds United has 16; as a team that is usually good at passing control, Arsenal’s ball possession rate is also controlled at 53%, and corner kicks are also 3 behind. Second-rate. According to statistics, Leeds United had three excellent scoring opportunities in this game, but none of them could be converted into goals.

Arsenal’s victory in this game is inseparable from the excellent performance of the main goalkeeper Ramsdale. He contributed 4 saves in the whole game, regained the ball 10 times, and helped the Gunners keep clean sheets. Field best. The defender Gabriel performed equally well. He completed 4 blocks, 4 clearances, 3 interceptions and 3 steals, and achieved 8 successful confrontations. Gabriel once lifted his foot and brought down Bamford at the last minute and received a red card, but the referee confirmed Bamford’s first move after var and immediately cancelled his red card.

See also  The first group of the Japanese men's team in the World Table Tennis Championships advanced to Zhang Benzhi and the Sengoku Table Tennis_Competition_Players_China Team

Saka, who scored the only goal in this game, said after the game that Leeds United performed very well. The team played very hard under pressure, and the team was very lucky to score 3 points. As Saka said, luck is on Arsenal’s side tonight. Whether it’s Leeds United’s goal being ruled offside or missing a penalty, it’s thrilling for Arsenal fans.

So far, Arsenal have achieved a record of 9 wins and 1 loss in the first 10 games of the league. This performance is also the first time Arsenal have qualified for the top league in their 136-year team history, and it is also the sixth team in the history of the Premier League to do so. . There may be many fans who think that Arsenal’s win this game is not glorious, but such an affordable three points is more important for a team like this than anything else. If this “lost the scene and won the game” can continue in the future, it is hard for people not to believe that this team has a “championship appearance” and at least can get a higher ranking.

（Kola）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

In the Versa valley, ASD is welcome to...

Wiggins’ 4-year, $109 million extension to the Warriors...

Rugby. The Azzurre surrender to Canada but the...

The Old Wild West passes to Chiusi: to...

005 Premier League October 15 Wolves vs Nottingham...

Overcome the Pink Devils: the DRL blows up...

Premier League-Saka breaks the goal and Odegaard sends...

Adapted physical activity bonus: support arrives for those...

From 2023 new rules for 750 thousand workers...

Xavi: I don’t blame the players, I’m the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy