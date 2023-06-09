Rulík will continue to lead the 20, while MacLeodová remains in the women’s category

The 57-year-old Rulík led the national under-20 team to a surprising silver at the turn of the year, and Pardubice to extra-league bronze later in the season. Václav Varaďa replaced him at Dynamo at the beginning of May. In addition to Rulík, Židlický and Kalous, Ondřej Pavelec also remained in the role of goalkeeper coach. Otakar Černý remains the manager of the twenty.

The current coach of the 18 team, Jakub Petr, was replaced by Čermák, who led Kladno and České Budějovice in the extra league as head coach. But Čermák also worked for the youth team in the Knights team. His assistants will be Jaroslav Nedvěd and Richard Žemlička. Lukáš Mensator will alternate with Michal Neuvirth as goalkeeper coach. Michal Vondrka was appointed as the new manager of the 18 team.

The 17 team also has a new head coach, which will be led by Patera with assistants David Moravec and František Ptáček. Patera has been involved in Kladno, where he also worked with youth, Mladá Boleslav and Sparta. The 17 team will also have two goalkeeping coaches alternating: Petr Přikryl, who is the chairman of the association’s goalkeeping committee, and Marek Schwarz. Petr Hubáček took the position of manager of the national under-17 team.

Razým will coach the 16 team together with assistants Milan Plodek and Václav Benák, Václav Fürbacher and Filip Šindelář are in charge of the goalkeepers. The manager of the team will be Petr Jonák.

In previous seasons, the Czech hockey team also organized the under-19 national team, but after the turn of the year, its events will go under the heading of the future under-20 selection, for that reason the Czech under-19 national team will no longer be a separate category.

