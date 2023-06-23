Russian tennis player Khačanov will not start at Wimbledon

“Due to the unfortunate injury I suffered at Roland Garros (fatigue fracture and partial fracture of the sacrum), I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon for the second year in a row,” wrote Khačanov, who was not allowed to start on the London grass last year due to the punishment for Russian and Belarusian players. Their suspension due to the war in Ukraine no longer applies this year.

On the Paris clay, Khačanov advanced to the quarterfinals, in which he took a set from eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He was one of the most successful players at the Grand Slams last year, reaching the semi-finals at last year’s US Open and this year’s Australian Open.

“The decision to opt out was not easy, and in recent weeks I believed until the last moment that I would be able to recover. According to my medical team, however, it was not possible in my case,” added Khačanov.

The main event of Wimbledon will start on grass at the All England Club on July 3.

