Stefan Marković finished his career | Sport

Stefan Marković decided to end his career after the final series of the ABA League.

Source: kkcrvenazvezda.rs

In two seasons in the Zvezda jersey, he played 116 games, won five trophies, two each in the KLS and the Cup and one in the ABA league). His long career spanned 18 years and ended on Thursday. On that occasion, the team from Mali Kalemegdan thanked him for everything he did both for the club and the national team. “Pefi, thank you for every training session, match, which you did as always with 101 percent of your ability. Thank you for being a part of your Zvezda as a player and a person, a club whose doors are always open to you in the future. We wish you a lot of health and happiness in your private life and the new business challenges that await you,” the announcement states.

He started his career in Atlas, then moved to Hemofarm and from there he went abroad where he wore the jerseys of Treviso, Valencia, Banvit, Unikaha, Zenit, Khimki and Virtus, and then returned to Serbia in 2021. With the national team, he won gold in the junior categories at the World Championship in 2007, while with the senior team he won three silvers at the European Championship (2009), the World Championship (2014) and the Olympic Games (2016).



Mundobasket in Spain, “boom” generation and world silver.

Lille 2015 and regret for the weak performance of the “eagles” in the semi-final against Lithuania. There was NOT enough time for recovery and bronze.

