Home Sports Sabrina Ferilli takes the first flight from Tokyo to be close to Maria De Filippi. And she gets angry about the selfies in Costanzo’s funeral home
Sports

Sabrina Ferilli takes the first flight from Tokyo to be close to Maria De Filippi. And she gets angry about the selfies in Costanzo’s funeral home

by admin
Sabrina Ferilli takes the first flight from Tokyo to be close to Maria De Filippi. And she gets angry about the selfies in Costanzo’s funeral home


In the pouring rain Rome gave its last farewell to Maurice Costanzo. Hundreds of ordinary people and many characters from the entertainment world flocked to the Church of the Artists. Between them, sitting immediately behind Maria De Filippi there was also Sabrina Ferilli.

The letter from Costanzo’s daughter, Camilla: “Now you are close to your parents, Sordi and Gassman”

by the Rome editorial staff

The actress has flown all the way from Tokyo to be next to her friend in such a painful moment. On Saturday she had published a story, from the airport, towards Italy, with the inscription: “Arrival” which she had already made the fans unleash: “Stay close”, they write in the comments referring to Maria De Filippi. Then the confirmation, with the Roman actress among the very first pews of the Church of the Artists. An unequivocal gesture of love for her friend.

On Sunday 26th February Sabrina Ferilli he hadn’t hidden his anger at anyone he got close to From Philippi asking her for a selfie in front of the coffin of Maurice Costanzo.

“I had no money and Costanzo had me operated on for cancer, I owe him my life”: the story of an admirer at the funeral

by Romina Marceca

In fact, the actress commented on the post in which Selvaggia Lucarelli stigmatized the gesture (“For me it was a vaffa on the first phone I saw”) showing all her anger: “If they didn’t teach you manners at home… I don’t think I can teach you… But I’d make you understand that it’s not done”.


See also  Mourinho: Yesterday I prayed for Eriksson and I cried too

You may also like

LIVIGNO SKYMARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

The amazing South Sudan basketball team

Biraghi, the Euro goal from midfield against Verona

Rome-Verona: an ovation born out of Italian stadium...

Serie A, in the field Lazio-Sampdoria – Football

Nike offers 23 million a year for renewal...

Lazio-Sampdoria Serie A, results in real time

Scattered considerations after Verona-Fiorentina (0-3)

Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies

Super legs: in short

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy