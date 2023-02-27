In the pouring rain Rome gave its last farewell to Maurice Costanzo. Hundreds of ordinary people and many characters from the entertainment world flocked to the Church of the Artists. Between them, sitting immediately behind Maria De Filippi there was also Sabrina Ferilli.

The letter from Costanzo’s daughter, Camilla: “Now you are close to your parents, Sordi and Gassman” by the Rome editorial staff

February 27, 2023

The actress has flown all the way from Tokyo to be next to her friend in such a painful moment. On Saturday she had published a story, from the airport, towards Italy, with the inscription: “Arrival” which she had already made the fans unleash: “Stay close”, they write in the comments referring to Maria De Filippi. Then the confirmation, with the Roman actress among the very first pews of the Church of the Artists. An unequivocal gesture of love for her friend.



On Sunday 26th February Sabrina Ferilli he hadn’t hidden his anger at anyone he got close to From Philippi asking her for a selfie in front of the coffin of Maurice Costanzo.

“I had no money and Costanzo had me operated on for cancer, I owe him my life”: the story of an admirer at the funeral by Romina Marceca

February 27, 2023

In fact, the actress commented on the post in which Selvaggia Lucarelli stigmatized the gesture (“For me it was a vaffa on the first phone I saw”) showing all her anger: “If they didn’t teach you manners at home… I don’t think I can teach you… But I’d make you understand that it’s not done”.