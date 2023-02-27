The young man was in a delicate state of health after being attacked and handed over to the Police after participating in an alleged criminal act.

Regarding the facts, it was learned that on February 17, four armed individuals broke into a Bancolombia bank correspondent in the heart of Pitalito, Huila and threatened the local worker in order to steal the money. The thieves managed to escape, but the community, tired of insecurity, undertook the pursuit and managed to arrest one of the criminals identified as Andrés Mauricio Triviño Vargas.

Triviño Vargas, 19 years old, was beaten by some citizens who were in the place and who demanded justice. The authorities proceeded to arrest him and had to take him to a care center due to the blows he received.

Since then, Triviño Vargas has been receiving assistance, confirming on Monday afternoon that due to the blows received, he died.