Home News Thief who was beaten by the community in Pitalito died
News

Thief who was beaten by the community in Pitalito died

by admin
Thief who was beaten by the community in Pitalito died

The young man was in a delicate state of health after being attacked and handed over to the Police after participating in an alleged criminal act.

Regarding the facts, it was learned that on February 17, four armed individuals broke into a Bancolombia bank correspondent in the heart of Pitalito, Huila and threatened the local worker in order to steal the money. The thieves managed to escape, but the community, tired of insecurity, undertook the pursuit and managed to arrest one of the criminals identified as Andrés Mauricio Triviño Vargas.

Triviño Vargas, 19 years old, was beaten by some citizens who were in the place and who demanded justice. The authorities proceeded to arrest him and had to take him to a care center due to the blows he received.

Since then, Triviño Vargas has been receiving assistance, confirming on Monday afternoon that due to the blows received, he died.

See also  Downpour in Siena, Palio postponed

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Looking forward to taking...

Two days dedicated to the industrial applications of...

Dating through social networks: these are some of...

Controversy between governor-in-charge and governor-elect

Stellantis, $155 million in Argentina to secure strategic...

Karol G explained in what order his new...

They propose a march to defend that the...

The Church celebrates ten years of partnership with...

Physiotherapy and business administration from María Cano receive...

“Let’s smoke a joint” The controversial invitation from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy