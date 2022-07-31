Original title: Sailing China Central Plains Zhengzhou Sailing and Windsurfing Association was established

Cai Yike, reporter from Henan Mobile News

On July 31, the inaugural meeting and the first membership meeting of the Zhengzhou Sailing Association (hereinafter referred to as “Zheng Sailing Association”) were grandly held in Zhengzhou Gymnasium. Zheng Fan Association officially announced its establishment, becoming the first sailing and windsurfing association in our province.

The conference reviewed and approved the list of directors of the first board of directors of the Zheng Fan Association, elected the first chairman, vice chairman and secretary general of the Zheng Fan Association, and issued a certificate to the first chairman. During the meeting, the conference also received congratulatory letters from 16 friendly units including Qingdao Sailing Sports School of the State General Administration of Sports, Guangzhou Sailing Association, and Shanghai Far East Technology.

Sailing became an official event in the first Olympic Games in 1896, and windsurfing was listed as a sport for the first time in the 23rd Olympic Games in 1984. my country’s sailing and windsurfing started late, but it has developed rapidly, and some small items have entered the forefront of the world. Among them, sailing has been listed as an official competition event in the 14th National Games in 2021 and the National Youth Games in 2023.

In recent years, our province has emerged in some domestic and international sailing and windsurfing competitions, winning gold and silver. However, due to factors such as geographical constraints and low popularity, compared with some coastal cities, sailing and windsurfing in Zhengzhou and the whole province is still at a relatively backward level.

According to President Fan Feng, Zhengzhou Sailing and Windsurfing Association is a non-profit social organization whose purpose is to promote the development of water sports in Zhengzhou. The original intention of the association is to promote and popularize sailing and windsurfing for the society, strengthen the training of young reserve talents, improve the professional basic level of adult enthusiasts, set up professional sports teams, and build and improve the sailing and windsurfing competition system in Zhengzhou. At present, the association has nearly 100 members and has hired a number of professionals to serve as the main leaders of the association. Among them are the World Model Sailing Championships, National Games champions, Clipper Round the World Yachting Championships, organizers of international sailing events, and professional athletes, coaches and referees in national sailing and windsurfing.

After the establishment of the association, it will strive to spread the concept of water leisure sports, popularize and develop sailing and windsurfing projects in our province, and carry out public welfare activities such as youth, adults, and family sailing public welfare training camps and sailing and windsurfing into the campus, so as to cultivate more sailing sails for Henan. The board sports talents, in order to promote the construction of socialist material civilization and spiritual civilization, serve the construction of the Central Plains Economic Zone and the Yellow River Economic Belt, and create a new name card for water sports in Zhengzhou and even Henan.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: