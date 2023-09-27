Salford City 0-4 Burnley: Clarets cruise into Carabao Cup fourth round

Dara O’Shea made the game comfortable for Burnley in just the 27th minute

Burnley’s second string team brushed off League Two strugglers Salford to cruise into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The Clarets, who are yet to win in the Premier League this season, made 11 changes from Saturday’s defeat by Manchester United.

Vincent Kompany’s side took an early lead as Sander Berge was left free in the box to head home from Anass Zaroury’s corner.

Jacob Bruun Larsen then dinked the ball over Alex Cairns from Zaroury’s pass.

Dara O’Shea pounced from close range to put the result beyond any doubt after 27 minutes as Salford’s defence failed to deal with a left-wing ball from the lively Zaroury.

They had to wait an additional 54 minutes to get their final goal with 18-year-old Frenchman Wilson Odobert smashing home on his first start in English football.

None of the four scorers had netted for Burnley before. Zaroury had a hand in all four goals.

This was Salford’s first home game against top-flight opposition, the latest landmark since the ‘Class of 92’ takeover in 2014 that has taken them from the eighth tier to League Two.

They beat Championship sides Preston and Leeds in the previous two rounds but came into this one on the back of five consecutive defeats.

And they never looked capable of a shock, rarely testing Burnley’s backline or goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Burnley await their fourth-round opponents in Wednesday’s draw but thoughts will immediately turn towards Saturday’s trip to Newcastle as they bid for a first league win since last season’s promotion.

Kompany may have made 11 changes but he still put out a strong team – the first three scorers are senior internationals – and some may hope they did enough at Peninsula Stadium to start at St James’ Park.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think we were quite happy to have the game. We had 14 new players at the start of the season so these kind of games are massive.

“We looked like a team, so that’s a good win away from home and we’ve given ourselves another round to look forward to.

“It was disciplined for 95 minutes. We’re still looking to bring a team together, so you have to look for positives – for us, it was the discipline, organisation, we didn’t give chances away and we created enough for the goals we scored.”

Salford boss Neil Wood: “Playing against a Premier League team, three levels above us, it’s always going to be difficult.

“They’re very technical, very good players and tactically it’s a very good system that’s difficult to defend against.

“It’s disappointing to concede off two set-pieces for us. All credit to them, they’re a very good team.

“It was a really difficult night but not a night that we weren’t expecting.”

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-3-3

1Cairns

50Olopade5Mariappa16Tilt23Berkoe

7Watson6Watt8Lund

14Mallan36Dackers18McAleny

1Cairns50OlopadeBooked at 44minsSubstituted forHendersonat 90+3’minutes5Mariappa16Tilt23Berkoe7Watson6WattSubstituted forHumblesat 81’minutes8Lund14Mallan36DackersSubstituted forPedroat 80’minutes18McAlenySubstituted forN’Maiat 58’minutesSubstitutes13Wright17Smith30N’Mai45Pedro46Collins47Humbles48Henderson51Da Costa52Fankwe

Burnley

Formation 4-1-4-1

49Muric

22da Silva2O’Shea4Cork44Delcroix

16Berge

10Manuel34Bruun Larsen19Zaroury47Odobert

9 Rodriguez

49Muric22da SilvaSubstituted forRobertsat 66’minutes2O’Shea4Cork44Delcroix16Berge10ManuelSubstituted forTrésorat 27’minutes34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forMassengoat 66’minutes19Zaroury47OdobertSubstituted forA Ramseyat 83’minutes9RodríguezBooked at 78minsSubstituted forAl Dakhilat 82’minutesSubstitutes1Trafford3Taylor14Roberts21A Ramsey24Cullen28Al Dakhil30Koleosho31Trésor42Massengo

Referee:Anthony Backhouse

Attendance:3,305

Live Text

Match ends, Salford City 0, Burnley 4.

Second Half ends, Salford City 0, Burnley 4.

Dara O’Shea (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djavan Pedro (Salford City).

Substitution, Salford City. Alfie Henderson replaces Tosin Olopade.

Attempt missed. Han-Noah Massengo (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anass Zaroury.

Foul by Ameen Al Dakhil (Burnley).

Kevin Berkoe (Salford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Offside, Salford City. Ryan Watson tries a through ball, but Kelly N’Mai is caught offside.

Foul by Ameen Al Dakhil (Burnley).

Kelly N’Mai (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Roberts (Burnley).

Curtis Tilt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution, Burnley. Aaron Ramsey replaces Wilson Odobert.

Substitution, Burnley. Ameen Al Dakhil replaces Jay Rodríguez.

Goal! Salford City 0, Burnley 4. Wilson Odobert (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Anass Zaroury with a cross.

Substitution, Salford City. Liam Humbles replaces Elliot Watt.

Substitution, Salford City. Djavan Pedro replaces Marcus Dackers.

Anass Zaroury (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

