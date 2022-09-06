It is a short step from Red Bull to RedBird. Or maybe not so much, because there is an ocean in between, not just the difference between a red bull and a bird of the same color. The Austrian multinational, which for some time has also been a giant in the world of sport, has allowed Salzburg to win series championships and to appear as a protagonist in the Champions League: the founder Dietrich Mateschitz will not have the musical talent of Mozart – a true landlord in the Unesco heritage city – but in short, everyone recognizes the entrepreneurial genius.