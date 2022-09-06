The energy drink multinational’s takeover of the Austrian club sparked protests in Salzburg, but the results were brilliant. The points of contact and the differences with the Elliott philosophy
It is a short step from Red Bull to RedBird. Or maybe not so much, because there is an ocean in between, not just the difference between a red bull and a bird of the same color. The Austrian multinational, which for some time has also been a giant in the world of sport, has allowed Salzburg to win series championships and to appear as a protagonist in the Champions League: the founder Dietrich Mateschitz will not have the musical talent of Mozart – a true landlord in the Unesco heritage city – but in short, everyone recognizes the entrepreneurial genius.