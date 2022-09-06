7:09

Moscow, «Price cap? We will redirect gas to friendly states “

Russia will continue to provide energy resources “to friendly states” and redirect supplies in the event that the G7 countries establish a price cup for Russian oil and gas: Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on the sidelines of the ‘Eastern Economic Forum. “Any action, including the establishment of a price cup, creates the conditions for having a deficit and increasing price volatility – says Shulginov, quoted by the Tass agency -. Russia as a reliable partner will provide energy resources to partners in friendly states and, of course, will saturate the domestic market ”. Moscow will cut off supplies of oil and petroleum products to countries and companies that introduce the price cup, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously said.