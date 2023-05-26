Samp draw and Sassuolo regrets, Quagliarella tears – Football

news-txt”>

Sampdoria-Sassuolo 2-2 record for the anticipation of the 37th day of Serie A

It’s a half caress for Samp who greets their fans with a draw, it’s a slap for Sassuolo who build a lot but finish little: they finish 2-2 at Ferraris who pay homage to Quagliarella, in tears with emotion for his possible last career match in the Genoese temple, even the attacker could decide to continue to help his Doria. We play but the priority is another in the house of the Ligurians. First the procession left under the club’s headquarters shouting ‘Hands off Sampdoria’ with chants against Massimo Ferrero and Edoardo Garrone and a banner against the journalists defined as infamous, then inside the stadium in Gradinata Sud a gigantic Sampdoria shirt accompanied by a long banner: “For this shirt that took our breath away we are ready to do battle”. Sampdoria’s destiny on the field has been sealed with a now mathematical relegation for several weeks, while survival outside the rectangle is still an open game with the match between Andrea Radrizzani and Alessandro Barnaba: the fans are asking for certainties about the future in a short time, otherwise the specter of failure can become a reality.

On the Ferraris lawn there is little to ask, you can play with your head free to amuse and have fun. Sampdoria and Sassuolo respond presently, it’s 45 minutes with very pleasant contents: three goals, a post and a crossbar. A lot happened in the first half with the Blucerchiati turning on the light bulb after eight minutes with the stubbornness of Gabbiadini who made the most of Ferrari’s clumsy control in the support phase: the attacker blasted Consigli outgoing with a precise and timely touch. The blucerchiata party lasts a sigh because Sassuolo equalized a minute later when Berardi finished off an assist from Ceide from the left in a big way. Draw but it’s Dionisi’s boys who insist and extend in the 11th minute with Matheus Henrique who is found in the right place and at the right moment following developments from Zortea’s cross from the right.

There is a desire to never give up on the part of a Samp that puts its heart and pride into it, the usual Gabbiadini flies towards the Sassuolo area but the final shot from the edge makes the post to the left of Consigli tremble. And on the overturning in front, Berardi’s brushstroke from twenty meters ends up on the crossbar. In the second half there was a waltz of substitutions and there was room for everyone with Sassuolo insisting on a trio that would close the accounts: Zortea and Berardi tried but the Sampdoria goalkeeper replied carefully. Sampdoria suffers the maneuver of the neroverdi but raises its head when you least expect it with Erlic’s own goal in the 32nd minute following developments from a turn by Quagliarella. Turk is very good on Maxime Lopez and Defrel, then there is the emotion of Quagliarella who comes out in the final minutes: it is a standing ovation from the Ferraris for his captain embraced by his teammates, his tears are an act of love that no one will forget.