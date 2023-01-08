Samp-Napoli ignites immediately, and controversy rains already in the second minute for a penalty awarded to Napoli after intervention by the Var. There are a handful of seconds left in the 3rd minute when Anguissa makes an insertion into the Sampdoria area and comes into contact with Murru, ending up on the ground. It seems, from TV as from the stands, a classic action of individual containment with the defender who takes a position with his body and removes the availability of the ball from the attacker.

Normal defensive gesture

—

In fact, the Abisso referee, well positioned a short distance away, lets it go but is called back by the Var. A check that ends with a check on the monitor, after which the Palermo whistle changes the decision and awards the penalty. Samp obviously angry. Stankovic is furious, as are all the Sampdoria players. The various replays confirm the wrong decision: Murru, it’s true, spreads his left arm a little, to take a position and to avoid Anguissa’s insertion, but it’s a light movement that can be categorized as a normal defensive gesture. Then, in the continuation of the action, the blucerchiato tramples the blue’s ankle in the run, which is already on the ground by now. An error of assessment that – this is the peculiarity – occurs following the recall from the Var, since the original decision of Abisso was correct. For the record, Politano gets his penalty saved by Audero, which deflects onto the post.