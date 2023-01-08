Home Sports Samp-Naples, slow motion: there is no penalty on Anguissa
Sports

Samp-Naples, slow motion: there is no penalty on Anguissa

by admin
Samp-Naples, slow motion: there is no penalty on Anguissa

Murru’s armful on Anguissa is not a maximum free-kick intervention. In fact, the referee Abisso doesn’t blow his whistle, then changes his mind after being called to the monitor

Samp-Napoli ignites immediately, and controversy rains already in the second minute for a penalty awarded to Napoli after intervention by the Var. There are a handful of seconds left in the 3rd minute when Anguissa makes an insertion into the Sampdoria area and comes into contact with Murru, ending up on the ground. It seems, from TV as from the stands, a classic action of individual containment with the defender who takes a position with his body and removes the availability of the ball from the attacker.

Normal defensive gesture

In fact, the Abisso referee, well positioned a short distance away, lets it go but is called back by the Var. A check that ends with a check on the monitor, after which the Palermo whistle changes the decision and awards the penalty. Samp obviously angry. Stankovic is furious, as are all the Sampdoria players. The various replays confirm the wrong decision: Murru, it’s true, spreads his left arm a little, to take a position and to avoid Anguissa’s insertion, but it’s a light movement that can be categorized as a normal defensive gesture. Then, in the continuation of the action, the blucerchiato tramples the blue’s ankle in the run, which is already on the ground by now. An error of assessment that – this is the peculiarity – occurs following the recall from the Var, since the original decision of Abisso was correct. For the record, Politano gets his penalty saved by Audero, which deflects onto the post.

See also  Edilnol, the team needs to be redone: the coach-node is the priority

The expulsion

In the 39th minute the hosts were down to ten men due to the expulsion of Rincon, author of a tough intervention on the edge of the area on Osimhen. Abisso drew the direct red towards the Venezuelan.

January 8, 2023 (change January 8, 2023 | 19:06)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The Old Wild West suffers, then wins a...

jerseys and banners for Vialli and Mihajlovic –...

Excellency, Godigese beats Treviso and reopens the championship

Juve Next Gen comeback, Pordenone is back on...

Svidercoschi dragger, the Dolomites pass to Villafranca

Vittorio Adorni and the cycling revolution on TV

Video, clashes between fans of Naples and Rome...

Salvini on clashes between Rome and Naples: “Pay...

Ski: Shiffrin record, 82 victories like Vonn. In...

Salernitana-Turin 1-1, goals from Sanabria and Vilhena

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy