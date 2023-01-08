January fruits and vegetables they are packed with nutrients to help us face the coldest month of the year. There cabbage family is the protagonist of this period: cauliflower, red cabbage (or cabbage), verza cabbage, broccoli, kohlrabi, Brussels cabbage and curly cabbage are all vegetables rich in vitamin C and folate. In particular, red cabbage contains anthocyanins, longevity molecules. To benefit from the vitamins of these vegetables it is necessary to put pay attention to the time and type of cooking: studies conducted on various vegetables have shown that prolonged cooking in water reduces the vitamin C content by up to 50%. The best way to consume cabbage and savoy cabbage is therefore in salads. If you decide to cook them, prefer steam cooking or in a pan for a few minutes.