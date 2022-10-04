Home Sports Samp, Ranieri: “I’m consistent. I’m not going back because nothing has changed …”
After the contacts of the past few days, everything has stopped. But the Roman coach, who already saved the team in 2020, clarifies the reasons: “In the summer of 2021 I did not renew due to differences with the owners”

A step back: Claudio Ranieri arrives in Genoa on 12 October 2019. He takes over the Sampdoria bench with the team standing at 3 points after 7 days, but still manages to save it four days early. The following year he finishes ninth, but at the end of the championship he greets Liguria. No economic agreement, they said then. And the same motivation (wage too high) came out these days, when Sampdoria (now almost on the home straight with Stankovic) was looking for a replacement for Giampaolo’s bench. The Roman coach is not there, if only for the sake of truth (first of all) and because the personal relationship with the Sampdoria square was and remains solid.

LOST OPPORTUNITY

So why did the roads part in summer 2021? “I didn’t leave for money – he tells the Gazzetta today – but because of differences with the property, not of an economic nature. I would have been very willing to stay then, as I would have been to come back now, but I realized that not much has changed, in the sense that the ownership has remained the same. And then I pulled myself out of this situation. I’m sorry for the boys and for the fans: they would have liked me to come back. I was sure we could have done well, but I have to do it because I am a consistent person ”. Faced with the hypothesis of a return of Ranieri to Genoa, there was, in short, no veto by the outgoing president Ferrero, but rather the refusal of the Roman coach himself. “It bothered me to hear this story. I wish this concept was clear. When I read in the newspapers that other coaches are sought, then I understand that there is no longer the enthusiasm to take me. During my career I also signed a blank contract in Parma … ”.

