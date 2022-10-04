A 19-year-old boy finds himself hospitalized in serious condition in the Conegliano hospital, after being wounded in the neck the night just passed. The dispute occurred around 1, in Borgo Stolfi, in the center of Pieve di Soligo. The carabinieri of the Vittorio Veneto Company were immediately alerted and identified the presumed responsible for the attack. His position is now being examined by the investigators, as are the circumstances in which the violence took place. The 19-year-old remains hospitalized, has sustained major injuries, but is not life threatening.