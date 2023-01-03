Great desire on the part of the Sampdoria winger in view of the resumption of the championship.

Thomas Augellodefender of Sampdoriaspoke toThe 19th century in view of the resumption of the Serie A championship which will necessarily have to see a change of pace in the formation coached by Dejan Stankovic if you want to reach the goal of salvation.

“Sassuolo, Napoli and Empoli will already be fundamental to relaunch themselves in the race for salvation. It reminds me of when I was in the lowest categories until a few years ago and I understand that I have come a long way, the gap is huge”, he said Augello between past and present. “Then you get used to the category in which you play but sometimes it’s good to remember where you started from and what you’ve done to get there”.

On the path taken so far by the Genoa team in the league: “In 2022 we struggled but the last salvation was not a given, we won the derby and by hook or by crook we did it. For this season, expectations were different , we started with decent performances but the results didn’t follow. So Giampaolo’s exemption arrived but we also had difficulties afterwards. Now a new championship is starting: we want to stay in Serie A”, the determined words of the full-back Sampdoria Augello.

The Blucerchiata line-up will be busy, as anticipated, on Wednesday 4 January at 12:30 against Sassuolo at the resumption of Serie A and will have to try to unlock themselves from the current 6 points in the standings after 15 days played. We'll see if there can be a first turning point already against the neroverdi. This is the hope of the people of the Doria faith.

January 2, 2023 (change January 2, 2023 | 12:20)

