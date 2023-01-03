Good news for the oncology department of the Udine hospital: Dr. Francesco Cortiula has been selected by the international association for the study of lung cancer for participation in a prestigious initiative: the IASLC Academy.

The event, which will take place next September 2023 in Singapore, will be attended by 23 selected specialists from around the world and will conclude with the World Conference on Lung Cancer.

Dr. Cortiula is mainly involved in the treatment of patients with thoracic neoplasms: he has experience as a researcher at the Maastricht University Hospital where he dealt with the interactions between immunotherapy and radiotherapy in patients with stage III non-small cell lung cancer and is currently carrying out a research doctorate always in the Dutch structure.

“I am extremely proud of this possibility – says Dr. Cortiula – my goal as a researcher is to help achieve greater personalization of the treatment of patients with lung cancer, improving their quality of life and reducing the toxicity of oncological treatments” .

Doctor Fasola, director of the oncology department: “This is an opportunity that concerns few young people in the world and represents an excellent opportunity for our hospital and the entire corporate oncology department both for strengthening the sub-specialist skills dedicated to of lung tumors and for the possibility of implementing networking with other international research groups”.