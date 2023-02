A very compact match by Stankovic’s team who managed to earn a point in Marassi’s match against Inter. Inzaghi’s team attacks throughout the first half and tries repeatedly with Calhanoglu, Lautaro, Darmian and Skriniar. Lammers worries Onana. In the second half, Samp created some danger: Gabbiadini touched the post. Inter fails to be incisive and the match ends in a draw. Nerazzurri at -15 from Naples

