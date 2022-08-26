Sampdoria has found an agreement in principle for the transfer of Harry Winks from Tottenham to Genoa, on loan until next June 30th. In recent days, contacts had been initiated between the Sampdoria management and Tottenham, which had given the green light to the operation of a high-quality midfielder, but which did not fit strongly in the plans of the English club. Winks himself had opened to the transfer to Italy, giving availability to the Genoese club, but nevertheless taking time for a final reflection (he has in fact always played for Tottenham until today), also in the hope of being able to remain in the Premier League.

WHAT CHANGES

From England, however, there were no offers, so it was natural for him to say yes to the Sampdoria, the first option outside his country. Winks is expected to arrive early next week in Italy for medical examinations and the signing of the contract. Giampaolo, who in this way sees the quality of the median increase very much, could already call him. for next Wednesday’s midweek round at Ferraris against Lazio. Central midfielder, very strong tactically, with his experience he will allow Sampdoria a significant leap in quality in a median that this year lost Ekdal and Thorsby. A very important blow for the value of the player coached by Conte, even more considering the difficulties of the Sampdoria company, which, waiting to be sold, cannot sustain particularly expensive expenses on the market in a phase of analysis of the accounts and budgets by the subjects. interested in buying the club.